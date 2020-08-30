Mills pitched three innings against the Reds in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

Mills pitched well in his previous outing but couldn't carry over the momentum into Saturday. He lasted a season-low three innings as Cincinnati went deep for three of their four hits against him. The long ball hasn't been particularly problematic for Mills this season -- Saturday's appearance was the first time a club has slugged more than one homer against him -- and he entered the game with a better-than-average 1.03 HR/9 mark for his career. Mills will try to get back to keeping the ball in the park when he faces St. Louis on Friday.