Mills (2-2) took the loss in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.2 innings, while striking out just one.

St. Louis jumped on Mills right away, with Matt Carpenter hitting a first inning grand slam before any outs were recorded. Mills has now lost his last two starts, and he's allowed 10 earned runs across 9.2 innings in that time. He started the season much stronger, allowing just two earned runs in his first 13 innings while going 2-0. Mills is slated to start again Monday against Detroit, but he could be squeezed from the rotation when Jose Quintana (thumb) and Tyler Chatwood (back) are both healthy.