Mills is expected to begin the season as the Cubs' No. 5 pitcher, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kyle Hendricks will start Opening Day, and he's expected to be followed by Jake Arrieta, Zach Davies and Trevor Williams. While Mills is expected to slot in fifth, the Cubs could get creative and use him, Adbert Alzolay and potentially Shelby Miller in hybrid roles to manage the workloads of everyone on the staff. Until the back of Chicago's rotation gets sorted out, Mills might not be the most reliable fantasy option.