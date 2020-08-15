Mills (2-1) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk over six innings as the Cubs fell 4-3 to the Brewers. He struck out seven.

The right-hander tossed four scoreless frames to begin the game and still took a 3-1 lead into the sixth, but with two runners on base and Christian Yelich at bat, Mills threw a changeup that caught the fat part of the plate and wound up in the seats in right-center field. On the bright side, while his quality start streak ended at two, the seven strikeouts were a season high. Mills will take a 2.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 19 innings into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 21 at home against the White Sox.