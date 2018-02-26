Cubs' Alec Mills: Makes spring debut Saturday
Mills (ankle) made a relief appearance in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Rangers in Cactus League play, tossing a scoreless inning. He struck out one batter and walked another in the outing.
Mills was shut down at Triple-A Iowa early in September with the ankle injury, but after a long offseason to recover, the 26-year-old shouldn't face any limitations with his throwing program this spring. The right-hander will look for better health this season after he was limited to only seven starts across three of the Cubs' minor-league affiliates in 2017, finishing with a 2.57 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB in 28 frames.
