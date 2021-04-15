It's unclear if Kyle Hendricks (illness) will be ready for his next turn through the rotation Sunday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports, which could give Mills another start.

Mills filled in for Hendricks on Tuesday and pitched pretty well, allowing just two runs on two hits across four innings in a game the Cubs went on to win. If Mills does get at least one more start Sunday against Atlanta, he might be able to work a bit deeper into the game after stretching out a bit Tuesday with 41 pitches. Adbert Alzolay, who was optioned to the team's alternate training site Wednesday, is also an option to rejoin the rotation if Hendricks is forced to miss more time.