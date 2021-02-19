Mills could work in either a bullpen or starting role this season, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mills made 11 starts last season and even threw a no-hitter, but manager David Ross said the righty isn't a lock for the rotation in 2021. "He'll pitch big innings for us, in maybe a bullpen role, maybe a starter role," Ross said. "Who knows?" Chicago's rotation will look a lot different this year with Yu Darvish, Jon Lester and Jose Quintana all gone, and Jake Arrieta, Zach Davies and Trevor Williams now in town. That leaves a lot of uncertainty behind ace Kyle Hendricks, but Mills likely pitched well enough in 2020 (4.48 ERA and 1.16 WHIP) to earn a rotation spot out of spring training.