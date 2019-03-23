Mills (back) was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Mills was always a long shot to break camp with the team, and a nagging back injury certainly didn't help. He's scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Rockies, so he'll have a good shot to be ready to go at the start of the Triple-A season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...