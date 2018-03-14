Cubs' Alec Mills: Optioned to Triple-A Iowa
Mills was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Mills had a good showing this spring as he gave up just one run over four games (5.1 innings). However, his control was lacking, which resulted in him walking three batters in that time. Mills will likely spend most of the season at Triple-A Iowa, although his services could be called upon if injuries hit the big club.
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...