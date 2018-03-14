Play

Mills was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Mills had a good showing this spring as he gave up just one run over four games (5.1 innings). However, his control was lacking, which resulted in him walking three batters in that time. Mills will likely spend most of the season at Triple-A Iowa, although his services could be called upon if injuries hit the big club.

