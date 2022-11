Mills (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list, cleared waivers and outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Mills covered only 17.2 innings last season as he dealt with back and quadriceps issues. The right-hander won't begin the offseason on Chicago's 40-man roster, so he'll have some work to do in spring training in order to have a chance of making the Opening Day roster.