Cubs' Alec Mills: Picks up first MLB save
Mills recorded the save in Friday's 18-7 win over the Pirates, tossing three innings of one-run ball. He allowed two hits while striking out four.
Mills had a comfortable lead to work with, but he looked sharp nonetheless and he efficiently worked through his three innings on 40 pitches (29 strikes), picking up his first MLB save and saving some other Chicago relievers from working in the process. The 27-year-old righty, who has been up and down from the minors this season, has a 3.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24.1 innings at the MLB level this year.
