Mills pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout to record the save in Monday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Regular closer Craig Kimbrel pitched on Saturday and Sunday, so the Cubs gave him the night off and turned to Mills, who recorded just his second career save and first since 2019. The righty made 11 starts for Chicago last year and even recorded a no-hitter in September, but he'll work out of the bullpen at least to start 2021, though he certainly could find himself back in the rotation at some point.