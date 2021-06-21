Mills (3-1) allowed six hits and struck out three across five scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday versus Miami.

Mills turned in an excellent start, as all six hits he allowed were singles. The right-hander has filled a versatile role in his 15 appearances (three starts) in 2021. He has a 5.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB across 33 innings. With a day off Wednesday, the Cubs may not need a fifth starter if Adbert Alzolay (finger) returns as expected. That could push Mills into a bulk relief role in the near term.