Mills, who got the start in Thursday's spring training game against the Rockies after Yu Darvish was a late scratch due to illness, struck out three batters in two scoreless innings.

Mills has now tallied three scoreless innings with four strikeouts across two appearances this spring. The Cubs' rotation is loaded, so Mills will likely toil in Triple-A to begin the season. But if he pitches well, he could be an option if any injuries hit at the MLB level.