Cubs' Alec Mills: Pitches well in place of Darvish
Mills, who got the start in Thursday's spring training game against the Rockies after Yu Darvish was a late scratch due to illness, struck out three batters in two scoreless innings.
Mills has now tallied three scoreless innings with four strikeouts across two appearances this spring. The Cubs' rotation is loaded, so Mills will likely toil in Triple-A to begin the season. But if he pitches well, he could be an option if any injuries hit at the MLB level.
More News
-
Spring Takes: Harvey, Andujar impress
Our Scott White discusses an encouraging first outing for forgotten man Matt Harvey and some...
-
Duda limits Royals sleepers
The Kansas City Royals added Lucas Duda to the lineup, which might make their offense slightly...
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...