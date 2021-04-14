Mills allowed two runs on two hits across four innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Mills got the spot start when Kyle Hendricks (illness) was scratched, and the former performed admirably, with a two-run home run by Luis Urias the only blemish during his four innings of work. This is what Mills can give the Cubs, as he made 11 starts a season ago, and he could conceivably force his way into the rotation at the expense of Adbert Alzolay at some point. For now, Mills' fantasy value is capped by his bullpen role, though he may vulture a few wins or saves as a long reliever.