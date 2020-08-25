Mills (3-2) earned the win Monday by allowing three earned runs over seven innings against the Tigers. He gave up seven hits and a walk, while striking out seven.

Mills struggled in his last two starts, giving up 10 earned runs in just 9.2 innings, but he righted the ship against a subpar Detroit lineup. Jose Quintana (thumb) is slated to be activated from the injured list Tuesday, but the team has said he'll head to the bullpen initially. That should keep Mills in the rotation for now, and he's penciled in to pitch one half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds. However, Quintana figures to work his way back into the rotation soon enough, which would push Mills into a long relief role.