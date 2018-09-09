The Cubs recalled Mills from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

The Cubs probably would have preferred to promote Mills along with the first wave of Cubs farmhands that joined the big club Sept. 1, but since he had been optioned to Iowa two days before that, he had to spend eight more days in the minors before he was eligible to return. Now that he's back in the majors, Mills will be ticketed for a relief role after starting in two of his previous three appearances with the Cubs.

