Cubs' Alec Mills: Remaining in rotation
Mills will start Monday on the road against the Giants, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
With Cole Hamels (oblique) only throwing bullpen sessions in his recovery process, Mills will retain his spot in the starting rotation for at least one more start. In the right-hander's first major-league start of 2019 against the Reds, he allowed three runs off five hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts in six innings. The Cubs considered going with a four-man rotation given their pattern of off days in the near future, but ultimately decided they had enough confidence in Mills to give him at least one more start, according to Tony Andracki of NBC Sports Chicago.
