Mills is with the Cubs but isn't eligible to return to the active roster until Sunday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Mills will be a September callup but can't be activated until 10 days have passed since he was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. The 26-year-old has allowed five runs in 12.2 innings for the Cubs this season and will likely work in a long-relief role down the stretch.