The Cubs optioned Mills to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.

Mills' demotion suggests the Cubs will end their short-lived six-man rotation, with Mike Montgomery (shoulder) set to return from 10-day disabled list Thursday and replacing Mills as the team's No. 5 starter. The rookie left-hander made two starts for the big club, giving up five runs on nine hits while striking out 13 over 10.2 innings.

