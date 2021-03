Mills pitched two scoreless innings in Friday's Cactus League game against Cleveland. He walked one and struck out one.

Mills was effective in his Cactus League debut and should be fairly well locked into a rotation spot, potentially fourth behind Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta and Zach Davies. Mills turned in a 4.48 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 11 starts last season, with 46 strikeouts in 62.1 innings.