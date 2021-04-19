Mills covered an inning in relief during Sunday's 13-4 loss to Atlanta, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one.

After making a four-inning start against the Brewers on Tuesday, Mills looked like he could be a candidate to make his second start of the week in the series finale with Atlanta. However, with Kyle Hendricks making enough progress in his recovery from an illness to take the hill Sunday, Mills shifted to the bullpen. He ended up being put to work early, as Hendricks lasted just four innings after giving up seven runs. Mills didn't fare much better, and he'll likely continue to stick in a long-relief role with Chicago expected to call up Adbert Alzolay from the alternate site when a fifth starter is next needed Saturday versus the Brewers.