Mills (4-3) allowed four hits and three walks over six scoreless innings in a win over the Reds on Tuesday. He struck out six.

The Reds knocked Mills around for three homers in as many innings Aug. 29, but the righty got his revenge Tuesday to move back above .500 for the season. Mills is a finesse pitcher, averaging just 90 mph with his fastball, with limited swing-and-miss to his game. He's putting himself on the map as a streaming option, although he should still be viewed as one with a fair amount of downside against tougher offenses. Mills draws the Brewers on the road this weekend.