Mills will begin the 2021 season in the bullpen, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Manager David Ross announced Saturday that Adbert Alzolay will break camp as the Cubs' fifth starter, so Mills will come out of the bullpen to begin the year. Mills appeared to be in line to serve as the No. 5 starter and posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 11.2 innings this spring. The right-hander could still receive some spot starts for the Cubs or step into the rotation if Alzolay or Trevor Williams struggle.