Mills will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa to start Friday against the Reds, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mills will join the big club to make a spot start -- his first career big-league start -- with Tyler Chatwood (hip) and Mike Montgomery (shoulder) both on the disabled list. The 26-year-old is just 5-12 with a 4.84 ERA across 23 starts (124.2 innings) with Triple-A Iowa this season, though he fired two scoreless innings of relief in his only appearance for the Cubs earlier in the year.