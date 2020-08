Mills will start Friday against the Brewers after Tyler Chatwood was scratched with mid-back tightness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Mills had been scheduled to start Saturday, though he should be more than ready to go, as his previous outing came back on Aug. 3 against the Royals. He's allowed just two runs on five hits in 13 innings thus far this season, though his 7:5 K:BB is unremarkable.