Mills will receive the starting nod in Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Adbert Alzolay (finger) and Trevor Williams (abdomen) remain on the 10-day injured list, so Mills will pick up a second straight turn through the rotation after he took a loss against the Mets his last time out Tuesday, when he allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. Chicago plans to have Alzolay return to start Monday's game against Cleveland, so Mills could be shifted to the bullpen following Sunday's outing.