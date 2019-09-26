Play

Mills is set to start Friday against the Cardinals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks were shut down for rest purposes, leaving Mills to get the ball for Friday's series opener. The right-hander has made eight appearances this season (three starts), notching a 2.90 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 31 innings.

