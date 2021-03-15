Mills allowed three runs on six hits and three walks across three innings in Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. He struck out one.

Mills is probably lucky he only allowed the three runs considering how many White Sox batters reached base. The righty should be able to secure a rotation spot out of spring training, but he's not a lock to start all season with Trevor Williams and Adbert Alzolay also in the mix for roles in the back of the rotation behind Kyle Hendricks, Jake Arrieta and Zach Davies.