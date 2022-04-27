Mills (back) isn't scheduled to make his second minor-league rehab start this week after he experienced right quadriceps tightness during a workout Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mills, who opened the season on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back strain, made his first rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, striking out five over three innings while allowing three earned runs on eight hits and no walks. He was expected to take the hill again for Iowa this week, but the quad issue will result in him being shut down for at least the next couple of days. The Cubs may want to see Mills make it through a bullpen session without discomfort before adding him back to the minor-league pitching schedule.