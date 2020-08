Mills will start Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old will draw a tough matchup, as ace Jack Flaherty will be taking the hill for the Cardinals. Mills has been effective through his first three starts of the season with a 2.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB over 19 innings.