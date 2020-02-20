Play

Mills will start Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Athletics, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Mills, Tyler Chatwood (shoulder) and Adbert Alzolay will start Chicago's first three games this spring. The 28-year-old Mills, who compiled a 2.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 36 big-league innings last season, is expected to compete for the Cubs' final rotation spot during camp.

