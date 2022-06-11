Mills (0-1) allowed the winning run in the bottom of the 13th inning Friday to take the loss against the Yankees. He retired two batters and also allowed a hit and an intentional walk.

With a runner starting the inning on second base, Mills got off to a strong start with two quick outs. The Cubs then decided to intentionally walk Aaron Hicks, but Jose Trevino delivered the winning run on a sharp single to left field. This was just the second appearance of the season for Mills, who was sidelined with a back strain in April. The righty could start games at some point, as he made 31 starts for the Cubs over the past two years, but so far he's worked as a reliever.