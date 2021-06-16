Mills (2-1) allowed three runs on five hits across 4.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Mets. He walked two and struck out six.

Mills has primarily worked in relief for the Cubs this season, as this was just his second start in 14 appearances. The righty kept his team in the game through 57 pitches before getting the hook in the eventual 3-2 loss. His ERA sits at 6.11 after the outing, but with Adbert Alzolay (finger) and Trevor Williams (appendix) both currently on the injured list, Mills should stick in the rotation for the time being. He's currently slated to start again Sunday against the Marlins.