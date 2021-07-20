Mills (4-3) allowed five runs (one earned) across four innings to take the loss Monday against the Cardinals. He gave up five hits and two walks while striking out six.

The Cubs didn't do Mills any favors as they committed four errors, and the righty suffered the loss despite striking out six or more batters for just the third time all season. Mills has primarily worked in relief this year, as this was just his seventh start in 19 appearances. He has a 4.64 ERA across 52.1 innings and should continue to serve in a swing role, though for now he'll stick in the rotation with his next scheduled start coming Saturday against the Diamondbacks. The eventual return of Jake Arrieta (hamstring) could push Mills or Trevor Williams to the bullpen.