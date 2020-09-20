Mills (5-4) allowed four runs on six hits across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Twins. He walked one and struck out seven.

Mills had tossed 15 scoreless innings in his last two starts, including a no-hitter in his most recent outing Sunday, but Minnesota got to him quickly with an Eddie Rosario solo home run in the first inning. The righty was mostly solid from there, though he allowed an RBI single to Rosario in the sixth and then got chased in the seventh when he gave up a home run and a double to start the frame. Mills saw his ERA creep up to 4.14, and he'll look to return to his dominant form in a softer matchup against Pittsburgh in his next scheduled start Thursday.