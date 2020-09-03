Mills (3-3) allowed four runs on seven hits across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Pirates. He walked one and struck out two.

Mills has been trending in the wrong direction lately after a strong start to the season. Over his past five starts, the righty has allowed 21 earned runs in 24.2 innings, and his ERA has climbed to 5.50. However, with Jose Quintana (lat) and Tyler Chatwood (forearm) both recently landing on the 10-day injured list, Mills should be able to stick in the rotation in the short term. He lines up to take the hill again Tuesday against the Reds.