Mills allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits and struck out six in 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus Pittsburgh on Friday.

The right-hander allowed just three hits through four innings before giving up back-to-back home runs to Anthony Alford and Hoy Park in the fifth. Mills then ran into more trouble in the sixth, and he was removed after Alford hit a game-tying two-run homer. Despite the sluggish end to his start, Mills still had a solid showing, although he allowed multiple homers for the first time since April 28. He has a 4.25 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 71:25 K:BB across 95.1 innings. The 29-year-old projects to make his next start versus Cincinnati next week.