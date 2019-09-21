Mills tossed 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing two hits and two walks with six strikeouts during a no-decision against the Cardinals on Friday.

The Cubs couldn't have asked for much more from Mills, who learned Thursday he would be starting in place of Cole Hamels (shoulder). Mills tied a season high with 81 pitches and nearly made it through five scoreless, but the Cubs bullpen couldn't hold the lead. Mills remains 1-0 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 31 innings across eight appearances, including three starts.