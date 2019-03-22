Mills (back) is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's spring game against the Rockies, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mills has been sidelined for almost two weeks with back stiffness but looks as though he will make his return Saturday. The 27-year-old seemed to be ticketed for Triple-A to begin the season, but given the injuries to the Cubs' bullpen he still appears to be in the mix for a roster spot.