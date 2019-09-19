Cubs' Alec Mills: Will start Friday
Mills will start Friday in place of Cole Hamels, who was scratched with shoulder fatigue, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Mills has worked solely out of the bullpen since being recalled by the Cubs on Sept. 1, but he will get a chance to start Friday with Hamels unable to go. Mills has thrown the ball well this month, allowing just one earned run over six innings (1.50 ERA) while giving up just four hits and posting a 9:0 K:BB, but he has not thrown more than 40 pitches in any outing, so it remains to be seen how deep he will be able to go in Friday's contest.
