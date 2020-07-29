Mills (1-0) allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Reds.

Mills worked very efficiently, requiring only 77 pitches to complete his evening of work. The only damage against him came on a two-run home run by Nick Castellanos in the fourth inning. While Mills did not generate a lot of strikeouts, he did force groundball outs, helping him limit the damage when contact was made. While Jose Quintana (thumb) continues to ramp up, Mills should stick in the Cubs' rotation. His next start is currently projected for Sunday against the Pirates.