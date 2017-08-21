Avila went 1-for-1 with a walkoff two-run single and a walk in Friday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Avila entered this contest as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the ninth, but his heroics didn't come until the next inning. The catcher's walk-off single with one out and the bases loaded was the final nail in the coffin against closer Roberto Osuna, who was victimized by a pair of runners reaching base after striking out.