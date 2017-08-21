Avila went 1-for-1 with a walkoff two-run single and a walk in Friday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Avila entered this contest as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth, but his heroics didn't come until the next inning. The catcher's walkoff single with one out and the bases loaded was the final nail in the coffin against closer Roberto Osuna, who was victimized by a pair of runners reaching base after striking out.