Cubs' Alex Avila: Hits third bomb with Cubs
Avila went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI during Thursday's loss to Cincinnati.
The backstop is receiving consistent playing time with Willson Contreras (hamstring) on the disabled list, and Avila is beginning to settle in with the Cubs. He sports a .207/.303/.552 slash line since moving to the National League and a .266/.384/.484 line for the campaign. Avila remains a solid option in the majority of fantasy settings, and it's encouraging that he's finding his footing with Chicago.
