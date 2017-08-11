Cubs' Alex Avila: Likely to take on larger role
With Willson Contreras expected to miss extended time due to a hamstring injury, Avila will likely take on an expanded role, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Avila was acquired prior to the July 31 trade deadline, and it now looks like a critical move for the Cubs. Manager Joe Maddon said he was impressed with what Avila has done so far, and his veteran presence will likely keep him in the lineup most days while Contreras is out. Avila makes for a good daily league play or standard league pickup as long as he's getting regular playing time.
