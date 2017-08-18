Avila is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Toronto.

Avila will receive a day off following a couple of starts behind the plate, with Victor Caratini taking over the catching duties. The 30-year-old hasn't been contributing much since joining the club at the trade deadline, hitting just .207, but he's sporting a .855 OPS during that span and just turned in a 2-for-4 day with a two-run home run and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Reds.