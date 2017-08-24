Cubs' Alex Avila: Out of lineup Thursday
Avila is not in the lineup against Cincinnati on Thursday.
Avila will get the day off after starting the past two games behind the plate, while Rene Rivera sets up at the position for the series finale. During his six-game hitting streak, Avila is batting .400/.520/.600 with one home run and seven RBI.
