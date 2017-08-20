Play

Avila is out of Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays.

He will sit out Sunday's matinee after starting three of the last four games. Newly acquired Rene Rivera will start behind the dish and hit seventh. Avila is still expected to get the bulk of the starts while Willson Contreras (hamstring) is out.

