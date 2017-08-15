Avila is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.

Avila is off to a 3-for-20 start to his tenure with the Cubs, and even with Willson Contreras (hamstring) on the disabled list, that won't be enough to guarantee Avila primary duties behind the plate. Victor Caratini will draw his second start in three games Tuesday, but it's too early to say he's jumped ahead of Avila on the depth chart.